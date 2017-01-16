The group, comprised of producers/DJs Diplo, Walshy Fire and Jillionaire, are embarking on a project dubbed 'The Sound of Rum' with the company.

During 2017 they will create music, host events and multimedia content, and release their own limited edition rum.

"This year for us is all about getting creative," Diplo says. "We're down with working with people who want to accelerate what we want to do musically, invest in our ideas, and create cultural moments and memories.

"Bacardi rum has been in the studios with us for ages and is part of the island vibe that inspires our sound, so the partnership comes from a deeper, more meaningful place."

The group's single Run Up will showcase their new rum-inspired sound, which "blurs lines between (the musical genres) reggae, dancehall, soca, hip-hop and electronic music to bring fans of different genres together," according to a press release.

Walshy Fire adds, "The way Bacardi celebrates music and culture matches how we celebrate music and culture. They totally feel us when we say we want to make the world smaller by making the party bigger."

The creation of the group's limited edition rum will be overseen by Jillionaire, who has been signed up as a special ambassador for Bacardi.