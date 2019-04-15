Maisie Williams had to wear a ''strap'' across her chest to ''reverse puberty'' whilst filming 'Game of Thrones'.

The 22-year-old actress has played Arya Stark on the HBO fantasy drama series since it premiered in 2011, and has said that after hitting puberty whilst on the show, she had to wear an uncomfortable strap to keep her chest flat whilst her character was ''pretending to be a boy''.

She said: ''I mean, there was a few seasons in the middle where I had to wear, like ... like, a strap just to reverse puberty for the first few years while Arya was pretending to be a boy.''

But after a while, Maisie outgrew the garment and so producers gave her a ''chubby belly'' to even out her frame, and she says the whole process didn't ''feel good''.

She added: ''And then it got to the point where the strap was no longer working. So, I was about 15, right, and he gave me, like, this little, chubby belly. So it would, like, even out the playing field quite. And then ... yeah, I was about 15 years old. Like, I kinda just want a boyfriend, honestly. I don't wanna wear this. This doesn't feel good.''

Now that Maisie's character has ''evolved'', she no longer has to wear the uncomfortable additions to her costume.

Speaking to '60 Minutes', she said: ''Yeah, but I think for the most part, we were allowed ... our characters to evolve. I remember, I guess, like, season season six is when Arya gets her new costume, I think. And I remember I walked into my trailer one morning and there was a little bra and it was very exciting. I was like, I don't have to wear the strap anymore.''

'Game of Thrones' began airing its eighth and final season on Sunday (14.04.19), which will run for six episodes.