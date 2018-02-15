Maisie Williams was hesitant about joining the cast of 'Early Man'.

The 20-year-old actress - who is best known for her role as Arya Stark in 'Game of Thrones' - is currently starring as Goona in the new movie by the 'Wallace and Gromit' creators, and Williams admitted she wasn't sure she was suited to the role.

Speaking to Collider, Williams said: ''They [Aardman] approached me a while ago and asked if I would play Goona.

''Originally I wasn't sure it was something I'd be able to do. It was always something I wanted to do, I was always a big fan of animation when I was younger.

''Also, Aardman is based in Bristol, where I am from, so it has always been a huge part of my upbringing. So yeah, I am just really excited.

''It was incredible, and such a different experience for an actor to have all your tools stripped away and be able to use your voice is a real challenge.

''But working with Nick [Park], he's very good at getting the performance that he needs, and very good at giving me line readings and helping me through the process.

''It's very different as an actor, and it was something that I definitely had to work on.''

Williams also revealed that her character underwent a series of changes after a focus group were ''thrilled to see'' a ''confident female character''.

She said: ''My character changed a lot. Actually not the character, but just her role in the movie.

''About halfway through animating they showed it to a focus group and everyone was really thrilled to see such a confident female character, so they wanted to see more of her.

''When it came to the third act she had a lot more to do. So yeah, she didn't really change very much, in fact people loved her so much that they gave her more to do.''