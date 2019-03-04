Maisie Williams was ''broken as a human'' during the final scenes of 'Game of Thrones'.

The 21-year-old actress stars as Arya Stark in the popular HBO fantasy drama series, and has said that in the show's upcoming eighth and final season she faces her first taste of a 'Game of Thrones' battle, which she found to be ''physically draining.''

Maisie revealed that a year before filming started, she was told to ''start training'' for the fight scenes because they were going to be ''really hard''.

She added: ''And I said, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah.' But nothing can prepare you for how physically draining it is. It's night after night, and again and again, and it just doesn't stop. You can't get sick, and you have to look out for yourself because there's so much to do that nobody else can do ... there are moments you're just broken as a human and just want to cry.''

Her co-star Iain Glen - who plays Ser Jorah Mormont on the show - echoed her comments, saying the fight was ''the most unpleasant experience'' he's ever filmed whilst on the show.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly magazine, he said: ''It was the most unpleasant experience I've had on 'Thrones'. A real test, really miserable. You get to sleep at seven in the morning and when you wake in the midday you're still so spent you can't really do anything, and then you're back. You have no life outside it. You have an absolute f***ed bunch of actors. But without getting too method [acting] about it, on screen it bleeds through to the reality of the 'Thrones' world.''

Meanwhile, Lena Headey - who plays Cersei Lannister - recently said she ''broke down in tears'' once she had wrapped filming in July last year.

She said: ''It was [sad], yeah. I thought I wasn't going to let myself get to that point because I had the last day to get through. And then when I left and I got in the car, I broke down in tears and I was ... yeah, devastated.''

The final season of 'Game of Thrones' will air in April.