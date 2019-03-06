Maisie Williams is looking forward to being able to talk about the end of 'Game of Thrones'.

The 21-year-old actress has played teenage assassin Arya Stark since the fantasy drama series began and, with just a month before the final episodes air, she can't wait to lose the secrecy surrounding the show and get people's reactions.

She said: ''It's going to be a relief to be able to speculate once its all done and I can talk to people about the ending and what they all thought.''

Maisie is very ''proud'' of the final season of the show and though she couldn't say too much she's just ''happy'' to have made it to the final set of episodes after so many of her co-stars have been killed off over the years.

She told the Manchester Evening News newspaper: ''It's going to be sad when it's gone. I'm so proud of this final season but all good things must come to an end... I'm just happy to be in 801 (season eight episode one)... ''I'm happy that I made it!''

The British star admires her alter ego's loyalty and ''dedication'' but thinks they could also be her downfall.

She said: ''[Arya would] say she was loyal and dedicated.''

Asked her bad points, she added: ''Probably that she's maybe too dedicated and dedicated to the point of being kind of insane. Once she gets on a mission she literally will not stop until she dies.''

Meanwhile, show fans can celebrate the return of the programme on April 14 by purchasing their very own dragon eggs.

Deliveroo are opening the Hatchery for a week until Easter Sunday (21.04.19) for fans to order replica chocolate eggs, which will be priced at just 80p each.

The three hand-painted eggs will be hand-crafted and painted from Fairtrade white chocolate, weighing 1 Kilo and measuring 20cm in height and will be available via Deliveroo Editions in the London, Manchester and Leeds regions.

Joe Groves at Deliveroo said: ''Easter is coming and so is the final series of our favourite blood-soaked romp. We see huge spikes of orders around season premieres and finales and we thought what better way to celebrate hardcore fans than with these amazing scaley creations.''