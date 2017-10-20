Maisie Williams is expecting to be Sophie Turner's Maid of Honour when she marries Joe Jonas.

The 20-year-old actress and her 'Game of Thrones' co-star Sophie, 21, are very close friends and now she is getting married following Joe's proposal Maisise is hoping to get given the prominent role at their wedding.

When asked by Absolute Radio if she was going to be the Maid of Honour, Maisie said: ''I hope so, I haven't had a chance to properly catch up with Sophie, I can't wait to find out who she's going to choose and congratulate them whoever they are. I'm sure she'll pick me, right?''

Maisie is surely set to be one of the favourites for the job as she and Sophie are so tight they even have matching tattoos.

The pair got the date they secured their roles as Sansa and Arya Stark in the HBO fantasy drama series permanently inked on their bodies.

Speaking previously about the tattoos, 'X-Men: Apocalypse' star Sophie shared: ''We always said that we wanted them so we got the date 07.08.09 on our arms because that's the date that both of us found out we'd got our roles in 'Game Of Thrones'. So when we had a day off from filming in Belfast we just went to a tattoo place and got it done.''

Sophie announced her engagement to DNCE frontman Joe, 28, on social media on October 15, when the happy couple posted matching pictures of their rings.