Maisie Williams wanted to look ''more mature'' at the Emmy Awards.

The 22-year-old actress walked the purple carpet on Sunday (22.09.19) in a custom asymmetrical black gown, which was embellished on one side - which was designed by her boyfriend Reuben Selby and made by JW Anderson - and her sophisticated appearance, which included dying her statement pink hair back to brown, was intended to signify her starting a new chapter in her life now 'Game of Thrones' has come to an end.

Her hairstylist Ryan Richman said: ''The dress is elegant, but the asymmetry and black color gave it a bit of edge and moodiness.

''We wanted to take Maisie in a more mature direction as she is exploring new roles now that 'Game of Thrones' has come to an end. The first step was changing her hair colour from pink to a natural brunette.''

When it came to her make-up, Maisie and her team opted for ''cool classic French girl vibes'' and her make-up artist, Kindra Mann, admitted she loves working with the British star because she's always open to trying new things.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: ''I love working with Maisie because she's such a chameleon with her look and likes to play and switch things up.''

Maisie previously explained how she had asked Reuben to design a dress specifically for her to wear to the Emmys.

She said in a statement: ''I've always wanted the perfect custom red carpet dress--something that I feel really confident and comfortable in.

''I asked Ruben if he would design something with me in mind; my height, my shape, my likes and insecurities. I love collaborating on the dresses I wear, I wish I could do it more. Being five feet tall it is almost impossible to wear something straight off the hanger.''