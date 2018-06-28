Maisie Williams is set make her stage debut in London this year.

The 'Game of Thrones' star - who played Arya Stark in the popular HBO fantasy series - is swapping the worlds of Westeros and Essos for the West End, as she is set to star as troubled teenager Caroline in up-and-coming playwright Lauren Gunderson's production of 'I And You'.

Speaking about the role, she said: ''I am not only looking forward to it, but I think I am ready.''

The story follows the young girl as she goes on to form a bond with a boy called Anthony over a school project.

The 21-year-old star will kick off her run at Hampstead Theatre on October 25, with the final performance scheduled for November 24.

'I And You' - which is directed by Edward Hall - was previously performed in San Francisco five years ago, and there is set to be a sequel penned by Gunderson.

The 'Early Man' star shot to fame as the tomboy daughter of Eddard and Catelyn Stark when she was just 14.

And she is preparing to say goodbye to the franchise with the eighth and final season next year, and revealed that she will really miss playing her noblewoman-turned-assassin alter-ego as she has ''felt like the same person'' with her on-screen character for a long time.

Maisie previously: ''The hardest thing about the show ending is that I'll never get to be Arya again. For a long time, we felt like the same person, but now that I'm older, I've grown into a different person and found other sides to my personality. But I do wish she shaped me to be more fearless in the industry. Honestly, no matter what else I work on, I'll miss playing her.''

The British star previously admitted the show will ''go out with a bang'' with the finale season.

She told BANG Showbiz: ''I'm sad that it's coming to an end but this series is so wonderful and I'm so proud of it.

''The story is just so good that we're going to go out with a bang for sure.''