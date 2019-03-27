Maisie Williams is taking a break from work.

The 'Game of Thrones' star said she ''subconsciously'' decided to put her career on hold for a little bit after filming wrapped on the HBO fantasy series by changing the colour of her locks.

Talking about her decision to dye her hair pink, she told Rolling Stone magazine: ''I guess, subconsciously, I dyed it because I didn't want to work.

''It's a pretty good way of stopping that. And it just feels so good, so me. I've battled my whole adolescence with trying to put a stamp on my appearance, but also be a blank canvas as an actor.''

Meanwhile, Maisie previously confessed she thinks her looks are affecting her career as she hit out at Hollywood for being ''shallow'', as she believes that the roles she gets offered are only available to her because of the way she looks, as well as meaning she misses out on other roles for the same reason.

She said: ''It's only now I'm starting to realise the characters that are available to me because of the way I look and the characters that aren't available to me. It's a very shallow industry ... I don't look like someone who is cast in roles that are, well, sexualised. Don't get me wrong. I'm completely in awe of Hollywood's leading ladies. I love looking at those totally jaw-droppingly beautiful women. But I think it's sad that you only get to see one type of beautiful onscreen.''