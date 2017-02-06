Maisie Williams stars in the TK Maxx and Comic Relief fashion campaign.

The 19-year-old actress - who is best known for playing the role of Arya Stark in the popular series 'Game of Thrones' - has been selected to front the seventh campaign for the charity organisation's partnership with the retail store in aid of Red Nose Day 2017.

And the commercial, which sees Maisie don a t-shirt with an image of a cat wearing a red nose accessory, was designed by fashion and portrait photographer Rankin - whose full name is John Rankin Waddell - and he has admitted he created the exclusive nine-piece collection based on his ''love'' for animals, which he believes he has put a ''fun and creative spin'' on.

Speaking about his latest venture, he said: ''I designed this range especially for Comic Relief with my love for animals in mind. I wanted to be able to put a fun and creative spin on classic images for this specific campaign to put a smile on people's faces for Red Nose Day and encourage everyone to make their laugh matter.''

However, Maisie isn't the only one to star in the campaign as she has been joined by comedian Jack Whitehall, singers Alesha Dixon and Sophie Ellis Bextor, actress Joanna Lumley and supermodel Heidi Klum, as well as other stars.

The capsule features a variety of designs, including an image of Coco the cat, a dog named Albert and Doris, all of which are edited with a black and white filter and a red accessory and are suitable for adults and children.

The designs range from £6.00 to £9.99 and will see at least £5 from every sale of the adult garment go towards Comic Relief to help those living in poverty in the UK and across Africa by providing malaria nets, help protect women who suffer from domestic abuse, provide an education to children in need, and to support families and elderly people in need of a shelter or additional care.

The t-shirts are available to buy online at www.tkmaxx.com and www.rednoseday.com now and can be purchased instore at TK Maxx from February 13.

And Red Nose Day 2017 will take place on March 24.