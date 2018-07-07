Maisie Williams has bid goodbye to 'Game of Thrones'.

The 21-year-old actress - who played Arya Stark in the HBO fantasy series - has bid a fond farewell to the show after eight seasons.

She wrote on Instagram: ''goodbye belfast. goodbye arya. goodbye game of thrones. what a joy i've had. here's to the adventures to come #lastwomanstanding #barely #immasleepforthenextfouryears #justkiddingidontsleep (sic)''

Maisie previously opened up about her devastation at the show ending because she ''felt like the same person'' with her on-screen character for a long time.

She said: ''The hardest thing about the show ending is that I'll never get to be Arya again. For a long time, we felt like the same person, but now that I'm older, I've grown into a different person and found other sides to my personality. But I do wish she shaped me to be more fearless in the industry. Honestly, no matter what else I work on, I'll miss playing her.''

The British star previously insisted the show will ''go out with a bang'' with the finale season.

She told BANG Showbiz: ''I'm sad that it's coming to an end but this series is so wonderful and I'm so proud of it. The story is just so good that we're going to go out with a bang for sure.''

The brunette beauty had admitted that she is ''nervous'' about what is in store in the future now she is losing the ''safety blanket'' of regular work.

She said: ''I'm both excited for the future and very nervous. Up until this point, [if] there's ever been a role that I have not landed and it's been upsetting, we've had a safety blanket. But we still have another year of 'Thrones' and there will be something still keeping my face current and spurring my career. With that coming to an end, it's both exciting, because there's more opportunity to do other projects, but also scary, because maybe people won't want me.''