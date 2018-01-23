Maisie Williams said 'New Mutants' is different to the ''rinsed'' superhero genre.

The 20-year-old actress - who is best known for playing Arya Stark in 'Game of Thrones' - joined the cast of the 'X-Men' spin-off movie as the lycanthropic shapeshifter Rahne Sinclair, also known as Wolfsbane.

But Williams revealed the new movie will take a different direction to the previous 'X-Men' and other superhero movies.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Williams said: ''I think it's very clever what they have done by attacking this very done genre that's been rinsed, to be honest, which is not a problem, but to attack it with something completely new, that's the right way to go. It's why 'Deadpool' was so good and even 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'.

''I was a huge Andrew Garfield fan and I thought I was never going to enjoy it ('Spider-Man: Homecoming'), but I loved it. You want to take it in a new direction because we've seen it time and time again, there's only so many of those films that you can watch.

''I like that 'New Mutants' takes it in a completely new direction and I hope they do that with more superhero films.''

Anya Taylor-Joy and Alexandra Shipp are also set to star in the project as Illya Rasputin, aka Magik and a mystery mutant respectively.

James McAvoy will reprise his role as Professor X and will have a significant part to play in the plot.

The director is 'The Fault In Our Stars' filmmaker Josh Boone.

Simon Kinberg, who plays a key role as a producer on the 'X-Men' films, said the release will have its own ''original voice'' and a young vibe.

He previously said: ''Josh Boone and his writing partner are working on the script. They're doing a really nice job of it, and it's a really cool one, because in many ways, like 'Deadpool' was so different from the mainline 'X-Men' movies, 'New Mutants' ... It's maybe not as different as 'Deadpool', but it has its own unique, original voice to it,

''That's the fun for me, working in the 'X-Men' universe, creating these sort of standalone movies that have a different vibe to them. And 'New Mutants' has more of a YA (Young Adult) vibe to it.''

The movie has been slated for released in February next year.