Maisie Williams has revealed 'New Mutants' takes a different approach to the superhero genre which, in her words, has been ''rinsed''.
Maisie Williams said 'New Mutants' is different to the ''rinsed'' superhero genre.
The 20-year-old actress - who is best known for playing Arya Stark in 'Game of Thrones' - joined the cast of the 'X-Men' spin-off movie as the lycanthropic shapeshifter Rahne Sinclair, also known as Wolfsbane.
But Williams revealed the new movie will take a different direction to the previous 'X-Men' and other superhero movies.
Speaking to Digital Spy, Williams said: ''I think it's very clever what they have done by attacking this very done genre that's been rinsed, to be honest, which is not a problem, but to attack it with something completely new, that's the right way to go. It's why 'Deadpool' was so good and even 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'.
''I was a huge Andrew Garfield fan and I thought I was never going to enjoy it ('Spider-Man: Homecoming'), but I loved it. You want to take it in a new direction because we've seen it time and time again, there's only so many of those films that you can watch.
''I like that 'New Mutants' takes it in a completely new direction and I hope they do that with more superhero films.''
Anya Taylor-Joy and Alexandra Shipp are also set to star in the project as Illya Rasputin, aka Magik and a mystery mutant respectively.
James McAvoy will reprise his role as Professor X and will have a significant part to play in the plot.
The director is 'The Fault In Our Stars' filmmaker Josh Boone.
Simon Kinberg, who plays a key role as a producer on the 'X-Men' films, said the release will have its own ''original voice'' and a young vibe.
He previously said: ''Josh Boone and his writing partner are working on the script. They're doing a really nice job of it, and it's a really cool one, because in many ways, like 'Deadpool' was so different from the mainline 'X-Men' movies, 'New Mutants' ... It's maybe not as different as 'Deadpool', but it has its own unique, original voice to it,
''That's the fun for me, working in the 'X-Men' universe, creating these sort of standalone movies that have a different vibe to them. And 'New Mutants' has more of a YA (Young Adult) vibe to it.''
The movie has been slated for released in February next year.
The most exciting movies set to drop in the coming months.
The ‘X-Men’ franchise takes a horror turn as a new generation of mutants discover their...
From were-rabbits to sabre-toothed bunny rabbits, Nick Park returns with a Stone Age adventure featuring...
While cinematic blockbusters tickle the eyes, this film dazzles the soul. This is a remarkably...
In 1969, an all girls' school in rural Britain come under attack from an unknown...