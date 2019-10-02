Maisie Williams likes to ''match'' her outfits to her boyfriend's.

The 'Game of Thrones' actress stepped out with Reuben Selby at Paris Fashion Week in similar plaid ensembles and the 22-year-old star admitted they like to complement each other with their wardrobe choices.

She said: ''This is my outfit, I love it because you see how the skirt is just a little inch lower than the coat. This is Reuben''

Reuben said: ''I'm wearing a jump suit, it looks like two-pieces but it's not. We like to pair up.''

Maisie added: ''We like to wear matching outfits. Like a 70-year-old couple.''

The actress is enjoying experimenting with her style now 'Game of Thrones' is over because she was conscious not to look too ''grown up'' while playing tomboy Arya Stark.

She said: ''I think when you're a young actress its exciting and you want to look grown up and i was conscious not to do that at the beginning of my career because even when I was like 16 or 18, I still looked 12, 14, so that's really powerful when you're an actor and playing younger is one of your most valuable things.''

And the British actress confessed to feeling ''ashamed'' of her appearance while on the show because producers tried to hide her more ''mature'' figure.

Speaking in a '24 Hours With...' video for Vogue, she said: ''A couple of seasons in the middle, my body started to mature and I started to become a woman.

''But Arya was still very much trying to be disguised as a boy.

''I had really short hair and they covered me in dirt and shaved my nose so it looked really broad. They put a strap across my chest to flatten any growth that had started.

''That just felt horrible for six months of the year and I felt a bit ashamed for a while.

''So, with this new phase of my style, it is nice to look more feminine and have a real waistline and embrace the body that I have.''