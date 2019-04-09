Maisie Williams thinks 'Game of Thrones' was ''one big convoluted way'' for her to become friends with Sophie Turner.

The two co-stars and on-screen sisters - who play Arya and Sansa Stark respectively in HBO's fantasy favourite - have become best friends during their time in the show, and it shows no sign of ending with the programme's eighth and final season.

Speaking to , she said: ''Of course, although the show is ending for us as a group of friends it's just the beginning.

''Sophie and I say we can't wait for the rest of our lives - it's like we got married! It's one big convoluted way for me and Sophie to meet each other.''

The pair are very close after starring together on the show since 2011, and Sophie, 23, recently revealed she has picked Maisie, 21, as her maid of honour when she ties the knot with fiance Joe Jonas, so she was baffled when her pal said she'd been looking for an outfit for the ceremony.

I don't know why she's thinking about [what she's wearing to my wedding]. I'm giving her the bridesmaid dress! She's my maid of honor! One of two.''

Meanwhile, Sophie has previously opened up about the close bond she shares with Maisie, and admitted while they used to ''sneak a kiss'' into shoots to put off other actors, they have also been mistaken for a couple in the past.

She revealed: ''People always think Maisie and I are a couple. I mean, I am obsessed with her, so you never know ... I've got an addiction to Maisie Williams. I actually stalk her hashtag on Instagram!

''Even though we are sisters [in 'Game of Thrones'], we tried to sneak a kiss into every scene we did together to freak everyone out a bit. It kept them on their toes' making sure they were following the script.''