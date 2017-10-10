Maisie Williams has joined producer Dom Santry to launch a new film company Daisy Chain Productions.

The 20-year-old actress - who is best known for portraying Arya Stark in 'Game of Thrones' - has joined the production business with fellow actor Bill Milner.

Daisy Chain Productions will develop and produce British-originated short films, theatrical features and TV dramas and aims to specialise in youth and development of talent in the country.

Now, the production company has recently wrapped up their first film 'Stealing Silver' and will be first shown at the Savannah International Film Festival at the end of October.

The film stars Williams, Ronald Pickup and Jemima Rooper and was written and directed by Mark Lobatto.

It tells the story of a young woman whose life is thrown into chaos when she discovers she's misjudged the mysterious old man who lives across the road.

Lobatto has worked with a number of directors including the Wachowskis brothers, Jonathan Liebesman and Christopher Smith as well as working with a number of Hollywood stars such as Lily James and David Warner.

His short films have won numerous awards but 'Stealing Silver' marks the first feature film with Daisy Chain Productions.

Williams is set to reprise her role on 'Game of Thrones' for the last series next years as well as starring in 'Early Man' and 'X-Men: New Mutants'.