Maisie Williams isn't ''interested'' in getting more famous.

The 'Game of Thrones' star shot to fame playing Arya Stark in the HBO fantasy series but she is happy if that show - which is about to air its final series - is the biggest thing she ever does.

She said: ''I still see ignorant comments feel like I personally have to remove myself, because I had a taste of that sort of fame with this show and I made a vow to myself: I do not want that. My agents say things to me like, 'We'll raise your profile', and I don't really understand what that means because to me it sounds like getting a whole lot more famous, which is something I'm not interested in. If this show is the greatest thing I ever do, I did OK. I didn't do too bad.''

And now filming has wrapped on the programme, Maisie is enjoying having a chance to ''live her life'' out of the spotlight.

She added to The Observer: ''Recently, I've had a chance to just live my life rather than living my life in front of people, and then telling them about it, you know? I feel like that's basically how I spent my adolescence. I was living the life of an actor and then talking about it, but not actually ever feeling like I had lived a day in my life.''

Maisie previously confessed she is taking a break from work.

Explaining how she ''subconsciously'' decided to put her career on hold by changing the colour of her hair, she said: ''I guess, subconsciously, I dyed it because I didn't want to work. It's a pretty good way of stopping that. And it just feels so good, so me. I've battled my whole adolescence with trying to put a stamp on my appearance, but also be a blank canvas as an actor.''