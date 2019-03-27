Maisie Williams has no idea when 'The New Mutants' will come out.

The 'X-Men' spin-off film directed by Josh Boone was originally set to be released last year then was slated for release in February 2019, however, it has since been pushed back until August 2, 2019 but Maisie isn't sure if that date is set in stone.

In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, she said: ''Who knows when the f**k that's gonna come out?''

The 'Game of Thrones' star went on to explain that she is set to do some re-shoots to ''make it scarier'', however, she confessed to the publication that they haven't happened yet.

The 'Game of Thrones' actress went on to explain that she previously asked co-star Charlie Heaton, who plays Cannonball is he had any idea ''what the f**k is going on with this movie'' but he didn't know either.

Ana-Taylor Joy, who plays mutant Illya Rasputin aka Magik in the movie, revealed last year that she understands why 'The New Mutants' - which has been made by 20th Century Fox which is now owned by Disney - was postponed and hopes they will deliver a ''really great movie''.

She said: ''Josh and I are really close, and he's a really wonderful collaborator, because he really keeps us involved in everything with the movie. He doesn't treat us like, 'You guys act and I make the vision'. He keeps us very involved in it, and incredibly invested.

''I think we have such a responsibility to the fans that we are going to make this movie right, and if that takes a bit more time, even though it's disappointing for people that we're not coming out at our April 13 slot, I think if we deliver a really great movie overall people will be happier. So we're striving for that! We're trying to make the best movie that we possibly can for the people who care about these characters.''