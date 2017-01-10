Maisie Williams has lost her ''special pillow'' with her initials printed on it.

The 19-year-old actress - who is best known for her starring role as Arya Stark in the fantasy drama series 'Game of Thrones' - was in Hollywood on Sunday (08.01.17) for the Golden Globes and stayed at a Peninsula Hotels hotel in Los Angeles after the ceremony, which is the last place she saw her personalised cushion.

Maisie has messaged the company via Twitter to ask if it has been found and also joked that they could present it to Mark Wahlberg if he ever stayed at the same establishment.

Taking to the micro-blogging site to try and locate the item, she wrote: ''Ahh @PeninsulaHotels I left my special pillow with my initials on in my room, is it still there or have you recycled it for Mark Wahlberg? (sic)''

The British star is not having much luck of late, as days ago topless photographs, which she only intended to share with her inner-circle over Facebook, ended up popping up on Reddit.

A spokesperson said: ''The images online were shared from Maisie's personal social media account. The images are not explicit in nature, but pictures of Maisie and close friends at a spa at a recent visit in Japan.''

The representative declined to explain how the images - which have caused a buzz online - ended up on Reddit, or whether Maisie will change her approach to her activity on social media going forwards.