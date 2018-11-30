Maisie Williams debuts dramatic cotton candy pink hair to fans on social media.
Maisie Williams has dyed her hair pink.
The 21-year-old actress is known for her short brown tresses whilst playing Arya Stark in the fantasy drama, 'Game of Thrones', but now the show has wrapped filming, it seems she's seized the opportunity for a change as on Thursday (29.11.18), she showed off her new cotton candy locks on her Instagram Story.
The British star didn't allude to her dramatic new look, instead using the short clip to promote an upcoming HBO event in Brazil.
Maisie has finished work on the highly-anticipated eighth and final season of the HBO fantasy drama series, and previously admitted the show is still ''very much'' a part of her life - though she felt she'd exhausted the role once she wrapped filming.
She said: ''It's still very much a part of my life. I got to the end and I didn't want more. I had exhausted every possible piece of Arya. And this season was quite big for me. I had a lot more to do.
''Mainly because there's just less characters now, so everyone's got more to do.''
The final season of the show is shrouded in mystery, but Maisie thinks her character got the ''perfect'' ending - even though the assassin was out on her own.
She said: ''I ended on the perfect scene. I was alone - shocker! Arya's always bloody alone. But I was alone and I had watched a lot of other people wrap. I knew the drill, I had seen the tears and heard the speeches.''
Maisie made her own ''unplanned'' speech after the cast finished filming 'Game of Thrones' and she realised how much the show had ''meant'' to her.
She added: ''It wasn't something I planned, but in that moment I realised what the show meant to me.''
