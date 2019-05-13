Maisie Williams ''craves'' negative feedback.

The 'Game of Thrones' star has confessed that social media has made her look for negative comments about herself so she can retreat into a ''hole of sadness''.

She said: ''It got to me a lot, because there's just a constant feed in your back pocket of what people think of you. It's impossible to turn a blind eye. When people are on social media they feel like whatever they write, no one's gonna see it, no one's gonna read it, but they do and it will affect them for a really long time ... When I do feel myself going down a rabbit hole, it gets to a point where you're almost craving something negative so you can sit in a hole of sadness. It's really bizarre the way that it starts to consume you.''

And the 22-year-old actress admits there are some things she ''regrets'' doing when it comes to Twitter and Instagram.

She added: ''I've definitely said things that I regret, and I've definitely done things I regret, and haven't been the best role model at certain times. I remember telling myself there's no worse role model than someone who isn't being genuine. Everyone makes mistakes and things happen that you regret, and if you try and paint the picture of a perfect girl you're only gonna get found out, so just do you, and that's what girls should look up to. I'm definitely not model human. I still lie in bed at night at 11pm telling myself everything I hate about myself. There's still a journey I think.''

Maisie is trying to practice self-love but admits it can be hard.

Speaking on Fearne Cotton's Happy Place podcast, she shared: ''It's something I'm really trying to break free from at the moment. I went through a huge period of my life where I'd tell myself every day that I hated myself. It got to a point where I'd be in a conversation with my friends and my mind would running and running, and I'd be thinking about all the stupid things I've said in my life and it would just race and race.''