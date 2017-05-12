Maisie Williams and Anya Taylor-Joy have been confirmed for 'X-Men' spin-off movie 'New Mutants'.

The 20-year-old actress has been hand-picked by Fox to be one of the franchise's fresh batch of superheroes and while it was only rumoured before, the film has now been given the go ahead with a release date edging towards April 2018.

Maisie - most famous for her role as Arya Stark in 'Game of Thrones' - is to portray Wolfsbane, also known as Rahne Sinclair who has the ability to transform into a wolf.

Anya Taylor-Joy and Alexandra Shipp are also set to star in the project as Illya Rasputin, aka Magik and a mystery mutant respectively.

James McAvoy will reprise his role as Professor X and will have a significant part to play in the plot.

The director is 'The Fault In Our Stars' filmmaker Josh Boone.

Simon Kinberg, who plays a key role as a producer on the 'X-Men' films, said the release will have its own ''original voice'' and a young vibe.

He previously said: ''Josh Boone and his writing partner are working on the script. They're doing a really nice job of it, and it's a really cool one, because in many ways, like 'Deadpool' was so different from the mainline 'X-Men' movies, New Mutants ... It's maybe not as different as 'Deadpool', but it has its own unique, original voice to it,

''That's the fun for me, working in the 'X-Men' universe, creating these sort of standalone movies that have a different vibe to them. And New Mutants has more of a YA (Young Adult) vibe to it.''

The film is expected to begin shooting in in July.