Maisie Williams and Anya Taylor-Joy's roles in 'New Mutants' has been confirmed by Fox.
Maisie Williams and Anya Taylor-Joy have been confirmed for 'X-Men' spin-off movie 'New Mutants'.
The 20-year-old actress has been hand-picked by Fox to be one of the franchise's fresh batch of superheroes and while it was only rumoured before, the film has now been given the go ahead with a release date edging towards April 2018.
Maisie - most famous for her role as Arya Stark in 'Game of Thrones' - is to portray Wolfsbane, also known as Rahne Sinclair who has the ability to transform into a wolf.
Anya Taylor-Joy and Alexandra Shipp are also set to star in the project as Illya Rasputin, aka Magik and a mystery mutant respectively.
James McAvoy will reprise his role as Professor X and will have a significant part to play in the plot.
The director is 'The Fault In Our Stars' filmmaker Josh Boone.
Simon Kinberg, who plays a key role as a producer on the 'X-Men' films, said the release will have its own ''original voice'' and a young vibe.
He previously said: ''Josh Boone and his writing partner are working on the script. They're doing a really nice job of it, and it's a really cool one, because in many ways, like 'Deadpool' was so different from the mainline 'X-Men' movies, New Mutants ... It's maybe not as different as 'Deadpool', but it has its own unique, original voice to it,
''That's the fun for me, working in the 'X-Men' universe, creating these sort of standalone movies that have a different vibe to them. And New Mutants has more of a YA (Young Adult) vibe to it.''
The film is expected to begin shooting in in July.
