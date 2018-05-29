Maika Monroe has become the latest actress to join Shia LaBeouf's new movie 'Honey Boy'.
Maika Monroe has joined the cast of the new indie film 'Honey Boy'.
The 25-year-old actress has reportedly signed up to the forthcoming film as an aspiring actress named Sandra alongside Shia LaBeouf, Natasha Lyonne, Martin Starr, Byron Bowers, and Laura San Giacomo, according to Comingsoon.net.
LaBeouf - who has co-written the movie alongside Otis Lort - has agreed to portray his ''law-breaking, alcohol-abusing'' dad in the blockbuster, which is loosely based on his own life, while Lucas Hedges and Noah Jupe will play the leading role.
'Honey Boy', which was LaBeouf's childhood nickname, follows a popular child star who attempts to mend his relationship with his damaged father over a decade.
The film will be directed by Alma Har'el but a release date it yet to be given.
LaBeouf was arrested for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness at a hotel in Georgia last July after he repeatedly swore at arresting officers.
And the 'Transformers' actor - who was ejected from a theatre in 2014 for drunken behaviour - admitted his past antics have come back to haunt him.
He recently claimed to have been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which stems from hearing his mother being sexually assaulted when he was younger, and he believes that witnessing the violence against his mom triggered a lot of his own erratic behaviour and he now sleeps with a gun beside his bed.
