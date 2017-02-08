The House of Cards star has picked up a handful of top nominations for his work in Barry Jenkins' coming-of-age drama Moonlight, and he will compete for the Best Supporting Actor honour at Hollywood's big night on 26 February (17).

Mahershala's expectant wife, Amatus Sami-Karim, has been a constant presence by his side on the red carpet in recent months, and the actor is thankful to have her undying support during what has proved to be a hectic time for the couple.

The 42-year-old recently revealed Amatus' due date is around the same time as the Oscars, and he still can't believe how the highs in both his personal and professional lives have coincided.

"You couldn't write it this way!" he laughed to Entertainment Tonight. "I'd watch that movie and be like, 'OK, who made that up?'"

Crediting his wife with helping him through the awards season whirlwind, he explained, "A big help is I have a supportive partner who loves me and gets it and has been a soldier throughout this."

However, Mahershala admits finding the right balance between home and work has been a real struggle of late - one he fears he will never master.

"It's been very challenging, and I'm working on another job as well," he said. "That's tough... It's always a fight to try and balance it, and you're not going to, that's the thing.

"You have to just realise that you are going to, in some way shape or form, neglect some aspect of your life that needs to be tended to and that's hard."

Moonlight is shortlisted for eight Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay.