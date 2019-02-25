'Green Book' star Mahershala Ali dedicated his Best Supporting Actor Oscar win to his grandmother.
The 45-year-old actor scooped the honour for his portrayal of famed pianist 'Doc' Don Shirley in the movie and he thanked his relative for always pushing him to strive for success.
Speaking on stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday (24.02.19), he said: ''I want to dedicate this to my grandmother, who has been in my ear my entire life, telling me if at first I don't succeed, to try and try again, that I could do anything I put my mind to, always pushing me to think positively, I know I wouldn't be here without her because she has got me over the hump every step of the way.''
''I'd like to thank my wife, my daughter, I think Universal.... everyone who helped with our movie, thank you so much.''
And as well as Don Shirley himself, Mahershala also paid tribute to his co-star Viggo Mortensen and director Peter Farrelly.
He said: ''The Academy, thank you, I want to thank Dr Shirley, trying to capture his essence pushed me to my ends which is a reflection to the person he was and the life he lived, so I thank him.
''I thank my partner Viggo, an extraordinary working partner peter farrelly thank you for your leadership and your guidance and for also giving us space to work it out and come in and tweak it. I really appreciate the love, from Octavia Spencer, Chris Bowers, my double.''
Mahershala was nominated for the award alongside Adam Driver ('BlacKkKlansman'), Sam Rockwell ('Vice'), Sam Elliott ('A Star is Born') and Richard E. Grant ('Can You Ever Forgive Me').
