Mahershala Ali finds it ''humbling'' being nominated for awards.

The 44-year-old actor - who is up for Best Supporting Actor at both the British Academy Film Awards and the Academy Awards for his role in 'Green Book' - says there is a special feeling being in the ''circle of recognition'' during awards season.

Speaking on the red carpet at the EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday night (10.02.19), he explained: ''Most importantly, you put all this love and energy and time into these projects and you just hope that it resonates and speaks to people. To end up here, at this event and to sort of be in the circle of recognition is just a real honour. It's humbling.''

Meanwhile, Mahershala previously revealed he chooses roles which ''align'' with his ''consciousness''.

He explained: ''I think my choices are just a natural outgrowth of how I try to live my life. I try to be conscious of my diet holistically, whether it's the actual food you put in the body or what it is that you're watching. So when I read projects of when I find myself drawn to something it's really pretty much in alignment with a larger consciousness that I try to live with.''

And he believes his Islamic faith has made him a better actor as it helps him relate to his characters better.

He said: ''It benefits me from the standpoint of really creating empathy for these characters that I try to embody, other human beings with issues as deep and personal as my own. Because of Islam, I am acutely aware that I am a work in progress. [The daily practice] puts a healthy pressure on you to be your best self, beginning with your own spirit and how that feeds into your actions.''