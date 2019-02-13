Dame Maggie Smith is to return to the stage for the first time in 12 years as Brunhilde Pomsel in new play 'A German Life'.
Dame Maggie Smith is to return to the stage for the first time in 12 years.
The 84-year-old actress will star in one-woman play 'A German Life,' which has been written by Christopher Hampton and chronicles the life of Brunhilde Ponsel, the personal secretary of Reich Minister of Propaganda Joseph Goebbels.
The production is based on the interviews Brunhilde gave to Austrian filmmakers for their documentary, which was also called 'A German Life', before she died in 2017 at the age of 106.
She told the team she was naïve to the Nazi crimes of the time despite working at the heart of their propaganda machine.
She is quoted as saying: ''I had no idea what was going on. Or very little. No more than most people. So you can't make me feel guilty.''
The 'Clash of the Titans' star will soon be seen portraying the famous figure as she struggles to make ends meet working in Berlin during the 1930s.
Before working for Goebbels, Brunhilde was a struggling secretary, with her employers including a Jewish insurance broker and the German Broadcasting Corporation.
Maggie last took to the stage in 2007 when she starred in 'The Lady From Dubuque.'
'A German Life' - which is directed by Jonathan Kent - will be staged at the Bridge Theatre in London later this year.
Previews will begin on April 6, with the show ending after a five-week run on May 11.
Booking has opened for theatre priority members ahead of public booking becoming available from February 26.
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
What do you do when you feel like your garden ornaments are in grave danger?...
Maggie Smith couldn't be more perfect for the title role in this film if it...
Miss Shepherd is a highly educated elderly woman living off barely anything in a small...
'The Lady In The Van' director Nicholas Hytner, producer Kevin Loader and writer Alan Bennett...
A badly under-developed script leaves a fine cast without much to do in this sequel...
Every threat of sentimentality and melodrama is averted by a seriously strong cast working from...
Set eight months after the 2012 original film, The Second Best Exotic Marigold Hotel sees...
Mathias (Kevin Kline) is penniless and pretty down on his luck in New York despite...
For his directing debut, Dustin Hoffman takes no chances, filling the screen with gifted actors...
Colourful and engaging, this lively comedy-drama gives a handful of mature actors terrific roles to...
Muriel, Evelyn and Jean are just a few of a group of British retirees who...
The eight-part saga comes to a close with an action-packed finale that neatly ties up...
Harry Potter and his friends, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, continue their search for Voldemort's...