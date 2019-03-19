Maggie Rogers's personal ''style'' is a mix between ''space cowgirl'' and a ''San Francisco art teacher''.
The 24-year-old songstress likes to add a lot of different elements to her outfits and switch-up her wardrobe to find a ''middle ground'' between playing a character in an elaborate costume and dressing down in casual wear.
Speaking US Vogue, she said: ''It was easier for me to play a character onstage, to dress up and suit up to access this performance mentality.
''I do like that sometimes, but I also want to make sure that it's enough if I just show up in whatever I'm wearing.
''I'm finding some middle ground between these elements. I want my performances to be fun. Some nights I'll wear jeans and a T-shirt and others I'll wear this velvet zebra-print two-piece.''
''I like glitter, I like fringe, I like shiny things. I also like raw fabrics. I guess at this moment, I describe my personal style as a mix between a space cowgirl and a San Francisco art teacher.''
The 'Alaska' hitmaker - who toured with British band Mumford & Sons last year - feels her style is ''always evolving'' because she likes to experiment with ''different'' garments to complete her onstage persona.
She added: ''There are different expectations for your wardrobe depending on your gender and your genre. Women in rock are still very different than women in pop, and also, like when I was on tour with Mumford & Sons, they would just get onstage in whatever they were wearing that day. Most female performers feel like they can't get away with that. I like for my style to be almost so perfectly not a part of the story.
''Personal style, like music, is something that is always evolving. I like a lot of different things and that's just who I am.''
