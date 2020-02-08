Maggie Gyllenhaal will star as Gladys Presley in Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic.

The 42-year-old actress has been cast as Elvis' mother in the upcoming biopic, which will tell the story of the iconic musician.

She will star alongside Austin Butler, who is playing the 'Suspicious Minds' hitmaker.

Austin was previously announced to have bagged the lead role after beating Harry Styles, Ansel Elgort, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Miles Teller, who were all screen-tested for the role.

It was recently revealed that 21-year-old Australian actress Olivia DeJonge will play Priscilla Presley, who was married to the King of Rock 'n' Roll from 1967 to 1973,

In a statement, Luhrmann said: ''Olivia is capable of manifesting the complex depth and presence that has made Priscilla Presley an icon in her own right. She's an extremely talented young actor and the perfect counterpoint to Austin's [Butler] Elvis.''

Luhrmann will direct the movie and has penned the script along with Craig Pearce, and the filmmaker previously said he was keen to hire a relatively unknown actor to play the late 'Hound Dog' hitmaker - who died in 1977 aged 42 at his Graceland estate.

Speaking of the casting, Luhrmann previously said: ''I knew I couldn't make this film if the casting wasn't absolutely right, and we searched thoroughly for an actor with the ability to evoke the singular natural movement and vocal qualities of this peerless star, but also the inner vulnerability of the artist.

''Through a journey of extensive screen testing and music and performance workshops, I knew unequivocally that I had found someone who could embody the spirit of one of the world's most iconic musical figures.''

Tom Hanks is currently on board to play Presley's former manager Colonel Tom Parker who spotted Elvis' talent in the early 1950s, initially helping him with bookings and promotion before becoming his manager.

He went on to arrange the music legend's deal with RCA, and the singer's first single with the label 'Heartbreak Hotel' set him on the path to super-stardom after it was released in January 1956.

The as-yet-untitled biopic is slated for release on October 1, 2021, and Luhrmann is keen to begin production on the project later this year.