Maggie Gyllenhaal says she is ''terrified'' about directing but plans to make her debut with an adaptation of the Elena Ferrante novel, 'The Lost Daughter'.
Maggie Gyllenhaal is ''terrified'' about directing.
The 'Dark Knight' star is nervous about taking the helm of a movie but feels she ''has'' to do it sooner rather than later, and has her eye on making her debut with an adaptation of the Elena Ferrante novel, 'The Lost Daughter'.
Speaking to reporters during a 'Kindergarten Teacher' Q&A at the Hotel Plaza Athenée, she said: ''I'm adapting an Elena Ferrante novel called The Lost Daughter. I actually just finished the second draft of the adaptation. I'm still working on it, but I'm just now starting to think about the elements of directing it. I feel actually sometimes terrified about the idea of directing. But I also think I have to.''
Meanwhile, Maggie previously called for every set to have someone there to support actors during sex scenes.
She said: ''When you do a stunt and someone slaps you, someone else is there to make sure you're physically safe, so why don't we have that with sex scenes? I thought it would be good to have someone make the actor feel comfortable. [To have someone] phone them up the night before and ask if they're OK. To say, 'This is what we're going to do tomorrow and this is what you agreed to, it's in your contract but it's OK if you change your mind.' I can hold my own, I've done plenty of sex scenes. But if you're young and nervous and you've never done it before, it can be scary.''
