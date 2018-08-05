Maggie Gyllenhaal has no problem with on-screen nudity.

The 40-year-old actress isn't worried about stripping for a movie role as she thinks certain things can be ''expressed best'' during nude scenes.

She told W magazine: ''Here's the trick: You have to look at a sex scene as an opportunity to express things that can be expressed best when people are making love. Or f***ing. Or whatever. But, in fact, I'm a sex worker in 'The Deuce', so I have to pretend to f**k someone I've just met. And then another guy. And another. So what's expressed in those scenes is somebody who's doing a transaction. Then it's fine to act naked, because all these other things are going on in your mind.''

Meanwhile, Maggie previously confessed she finds it ''difficult to discuss'' sexism on the red carpet as the issue is ''very important'' to her.

She explained: ''At the Golden Globes, I found it difficult to discuss this because my feelings about it are very, very complicated, and the conversations that have been most exciting to me are ones that have gone on for 45 minutes. I found it difficult on a red carpet to respond to questions about how I was feeling in a way that felt honest to me. I feel like a five-minute interview or a red carpet is not really the place to talk about this incredibly complicated issue that's very important to me.

''One of the things I thought was amazing about it was that all of these actresses - some of whom are much younger, some of whom are much older, many of whom are my contemporaries, who most of the time are in competition with each other - joined together, all of us in one room, many people saying very smart, interesting things. We raised money for a legal defence fund to pay for women in all sorts of industries who need legal protection ... I hope that this energy, and this anger, and this pain, and this hopefulness can turn into something that is codified.''