Maggie Gyllenhaal revealed that HBO gave her a pay rise so she would have equal pay to her co-star James Franco.
Maggie Gyllenhaal got a pay rise for 'The Deuce' so she would have parity with James Franco.
The 41-year-old actress insisted that ''we live in a misogynistic world'' and although male actors should help the issue of the pay gap by taking pay cuts, there are ''other ways to help''.
The 'Dark Knight' star went on to explain that HBO attempted to tackle the problem by giving her more money to play prostitute-turned-porn-director Eileen Merrell in the gritty drama series - so it would match the salary of her co-star James, 40, who plays twin brothers, Vincent and Frankie Martino.
In an interview with the Guardian newspaper, she said: ''We live in a masculine world and in America - especially very recently - as much as we would like to believe otherwise, it's a misogynistic world.''
When asked whether male actors should offer to take pay cuts to help tackle the problem, she said: ''Mmm, yes, but there are lots of different ways to help.
''HBO, for example, gave me a raise for 'The Deuce' so that I would have pay parity with James Franco. If you have a big company with power and money like HBO, making a decision like that makes it very difficult for other competing companies not to do the same.''
The 'Secretary' star also said that her new film 'The Kindergarten Teacher' - which follows a pre-school teacher who becomes obsessed with one of her students - was underfunded, however, having the group of women at the helm ''made it happen''.
She added: ''The money is lagging. That always happens - artists and culture move faster than the money, always. We did not have enough money making 'The Kindergarten Teacher', not by half, and yet we were a group of women and we were like, 'OK, we never expected to have enough money, we're used to that, this is how we do it', and we just made it happen.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
Frank is an eccentric musician who refuses to be seen without the giant paper mache...
While this comedy-drama is sometimes wilfully absurd, it's also exhilarating cinema, telling its story with...
This may look exactly like Gerard Butler's over-serious Olympus Has Fallen, but it's actually that...
When USCP officer John Cale is turned down as he applies for a highly coveted...
There's probably a fascinating, complex story behind the invention of the vibrator in 19th century...
An underprivileged mother (Gyllenhaal) determined to do the best for her child, takes action on...
Emma Thompson is back with a second encounter between her somewhat scary nanny and another...
Like Tender Mercies, which won an Oscar for producer-costar Duvall, this film feels like the...
Watch the trailer for Crazy Heart At one time, Bad Blake was a successful country...
Watch the trailer for Nanny Mcphee and The Big BangNanny Mcphee and The Big Bang...
This gentle comedy examines at how we set priorities, plan our futures and make our...
Watch the trailer for Away We Go Burt Farlander and his partner Verona are expecting...
Have you ever noticed how one measly letter separates "laughter" from "slaughter?"I almost missed this...