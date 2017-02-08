Actress Maggie Grace is a Taken woman after accepting her boyfriend Brent Bushnell's proposal.
The Lost star and Bushnell met last year (16) and only recently became Instagram official when Grace posted a photo of the couple on the photo-sharing site and added a quote from a Walt Whitman poem.
The caption read: "The strongest and sweetest songs yet remain to be sung."
Grace, who played Liam Neeson's daughter in the Taken films, was spotted trying on wedding dresses at Claire Pettibone in West Hollywood on Saturday (04Feb17), and let it slip that she and Bushnell, the founder of engineering entertainment firm Two Bit Circus, had been shopping for rings in Pasadena, California.
According to Us Weekly, the couple will wed later this year (17).
Gabby Holland is the latest resident to join a quiet bay side community, her neighbour...
Romantic comedies depend on the sympathies of an audience, but in this scruffy movie actor-filmmaker...
As with the first two films in this dumb but bombastically watchable franchise, writers Luc...
Things are finally quieting down for Bryan Mills (Liam Neeson). After the ex-special forces operative...
A riff on the 1983 classic The Big Chill, this ensemble drama's reunion of old...
Annie Parker is a fun-loving young woman struggling with the difficulties of motherhood, a husband...
Not long since the harrowing and almost fatal birth of their daughter Renesmee, newly born...
There wasn't really anywhere for the story to go after 2008's surprise hit Taken, and...
Ex CIA agent Bryan Mills mercilessly slaughtered the majority of perpetrators of a European...
After their reckless marriage ceremony and the traumatic near-death-experience that was the birth of their...
In the near future the world most secure prison MS1 houses the most dangerous prisoners...
Bella Swan is finally a vampire. She discovers that the world seems somewhat brighter now...
Breaking Dawn is the final chapter from the Twilight series and picks up where Eclipse...
With a comically masculine vibe, this grisly rampage of revenge is inventive enough to hold...