The Lost star and Bushnell met last year (16) and only recently became Instagram official when Grace posted a photo of the couple on the photo-sharing site and added a quote from a Walt Whitman poem.

The caption read: "The strongest and sweetest songs yet remain to be sung."

Grace, who played Liam Neeson's daughter in the Taken films, was spotted trying on wedding dresses at Claire Pettibone in West Hollywood on Saturday (04Feb17), and let it slip that she and Bushnell, the founder of engineering entertainment firm Two Bit Circus, had been shopping for rings in Pasadena, California.

According to Us Weekly, the couple will wed later this year (17).