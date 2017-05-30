Maggie Grace has got married.

The 'Taken' actress tied the knot with fiancé, Brent Bushnell, in front of family and friends in La Jolla, California, on Sunday (28.05.17), just three months after they got engaged.

The 33-year-old beauty has kept details of the ceremony under wraps, but she opted for a classic and elegant look for her own bridal attire.

Jeweller Neil Lane told People magazine: ''Her choice of wedding earring was inspired by her Edwardian lace veil.

''They are vintage with delicate swirls of circular diamonds set in platinum. Her pearl-and-diamond hair combs are also of the Edwardian era.''

Maggie got engaged to the Two Bit Circus CEO in February, and at the time shared a photo on Instagram of herself and Brent in a canoe.

The image was captioned: ''The strongest and sweetest songs yet remain to be sung (Whitman).''

The former 'Lost' star previously got engaged to director Matthew Cooke in 2015, but they split up in February 2016.

Maggie has previously admitted she prefers being in relationships with guys who are not in the public eye.

She explained: ''I haven't dated too many actors. I did when I was really young, for a couple of years... but it's nothing against actors... You can certainly reconcile schedules with actors but it takes some doing, and I just don't have that energy.

''I think of relationships as having a really safe place with someone where you are, and making an effort to show up every day--to see them and feel seen, especially as an actor when you're already pretending to be other people all the time.

''It's an incredible gift to feel seen by one person; a culture of two.''