Maggie Grace has slammed her 'Lost' co-star Evangeline Lilly for taking her kids to gymnastics during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 36-year-old actress - who is expecting her first child with husband Brent Bushnell - has blasted the 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' star along with many of her Instagram followers for suggesting it was ''business as usual'' during the global health crisis and refusing to self-isolate with her family.

Evangeline - who starred as Kate Austen in the ABC series, whilst Maggie played Shannon Rutherford - had captioned a picture on her profile: ''Just dropped my kids off at gymnastics camp. They all washed their hands before going in. They are playing and laughing #businessasusual.''

And Maggie has since hit back saying she needs to listen to what the scientists are saying and follow the advice to stay home and start social-distancing.

She then reminded the actress that her father, who has stage-four leukaemia, will need the ventilators that will be in short supply because of the virus.

In the comments, she replied: ''Sure, it's a free country, but how about choosing to exercise some of that wonderful freedom to have some compassion, trust the extensive science here and not overwhelm health system.

''No doctor should have to choose which patients get life saving care and which patients get sent home to die - the sort of triage that is tragically happening in Italy right now.

'''Think about how these small decisions effect [sic] your dad and those in your community as ventilators run out.''

She continued: ''Your kids will be just fine without going to the gymnastics, I promise.''

Maggie then told Evangeline to speak with their co-star Daniel Dae Kim, who tested positive for COVID-19.

She added: '''PS Daniel said he is doing a lot better btw. I don't know, Maybe you guys want to chat.''

Evangeline spoke about her position on the advice on the same post to reveal she had taken Kahekili, eight, and a second son, four, whose name is not known to the public, for their class.

When one fan questioned whether she was under ''corona house arrest'', Evangeline replied: ''Not for this family.''

And when another pointed out that social-distancing can help save the lives of those who are immunocompromised, the 40-year-old actress revealed she is currently living with her father, as well as being immunocompromised herself.

She added: ''I am living with my father at the moment, who has stage four lukemia. I am also immune compromised at the moment. I have two young kids. Some people value their lives over freedom, some people value freedom over their lives. We all make our choices. With love and respect. EL (sic)''

The star then responded to the same fan again, and said she feels ''unnerved'' by the government trying to keep her in her home.