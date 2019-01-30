Mads Mikkelsen's passion for graphic novels drew him to star in 'Polar'.

The 53-year-old actor stars in the new action film - which is based on the comics series of the same name by Victor Santos - and Mads admitted that his fondness of graphic novels attracted him to the project.

He explained: ''I am actually a huge graphic novel collector. But I kind of stopped 20 years ago when it was just becoming too much. There was too much to read.''

Mads plays the role of Duncan Vizla - a working-class assassin who is close to retirement - in the Jonas Akerlund-directed movie.

And the Hollywood star - who appears alongside the likes of Vanessa Hudgens and Matt Lucas - admitted to relishing playing the ''super cool'' character.

Asked why he wanted to star in the movie, Mads told Screen Rant: ''Well, basically he's just cool. He's super cool.''

Meanwhile, Jonas has revealed he's keen to turn 'Polar' into a franchise.

He said: ''It's supposed to be based on the first book, but we kind of borrowed a little bit from the second and the third book as well. And we also added some stuff that aren't even in the book.

''So, we had the freedom of working with these characters as we wanted - and, yeah, the 'Polar' story has way more to give.

''[Victor Santos] actually wrote five books, and there's a lot more stories in there; and the characters are great, so why not?''