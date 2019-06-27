Madonna worries about her children's safety.

The 60-year-old singer is mother to Lourdes, 22, Rocco, 18, David, 13, Mercy, also 13, and six-year-old twins Estere and Stelle, and has said she's often worried when she sends her children to school out of a ''fear'' that they won't come home, because of the threat of gun violence.

She said: ''I send my children to school with the same fear every mother in this era has. As a mother, you feel protective and responsible for all of the children in the world. It's really scary to me that the once-safe spaces where we gather, worship and learn are targets. Nobody's safe. So of course, as a mother, I acutely feel the worry.''

The 'Vogue' hitmaker says she thinks about the potential threat of violence often, and says it's a ''crazy state of mind'' to be in.

She added: ''Every time I go out to a public gathering, I think about it. When my kids go to school, I think about it. It's kind of crazy. Every time there is a gathering of any sort, there's a possibility that this might happen. It's a crazy state of mind to be living in. It seems like it's some kind of futuristic action film, but it's our reality. I hope people see that no one is safe. Not even themselves.''

Madonna released her music video for new track 'God Control' on Wednesday (26.06.19), which calls for gun violence prevention, as she believes it is the ''biggest problem in America right now''.

Speaking to People magazine, she said: ''I made this video because I want to draw attention to a crisis that needs to be addressed. To me, this is the biggest problem in America right now. I cannot take it anymore.''