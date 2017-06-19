Madonna wished herself a happy Father's Day on Sunday (18.06.17).

The 'Papa Don't Preach' singer shared a collage of photos on her Instagram account featuring all her children, 20-year-old Lourdes, Rocco, 16, David and Mercy, both 11, and four-year-old twins Stella and Esther, and insisted she deserved just as much recognition for what she does for her kids as male parents do.

The collage featured pink text which read: ''Happy Mother's Day Madonna.''

And the 58-year-old singer captioned the post: ''And Happy Father'. Day to Me too because lets face it ............,,..,,,,,... Im the Mommy and the Daddy. I don't care what the papers say.(sic)''

Madonna - who had Lourdes with former partner Carlos Leon, Rocco and David with ex-husband Guy Ritchie and adopted the other kids alone - also paid tribute to her own father, Silvio.

She shared a photo of her dad and wrote: ''Happy Father's Day to the O.G. That gave me life! Love you for ever! (sic)''

Meanwhile, though Madonna snubbed the fathers of her kids in her posts, Guy's wife Jacqui shared a touching photo of the 'King Arthur' director with his children.

Guy was joined in the picture by Rocco and David, and the three young children he has with his spouse, Rafael, five, Rivka, four, and three-year-old Levi.

She captioned the picture: ''Happy Father's day @guyritchie Thank you for constantly inspiring us all. We love you beyond words (sic)''

The filmmaker - who was previously involved in a custody battle over Rocco after the teenager refused to return to New York to live with his mother - recently praised Madonna as a great parent.

He said: ''A marriage breakdown is a death. That is all I can say. Now I just want to say positive things about her. I don't regret being married to her, I don't, you know, not in the slightest.

''She's a wonderful mother and has been very good to the kids, and her new kids, the twins, will have a wonderful education and receive lots of love. No one could say anything negative about that.''