Madonna is reportedly set to perform with holograms at the Billboard Music Awards.

The 'Material Girl' hitmaker will take to the stage at the annual ceremony this week in Las Vegas, and it is said her innovative show will feature holographic images and green screen CGI as she gets placed in a virtual reality world.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''It's one of the most ambitious performances ever attempted on live TV, and obviously a lot could go wrong.

''It will require perfect timing and positioning to make sure that she interacts properly with the computer-generated visuals, otherwise it won't work at all.

''She's just got to Vegas and has rehearsals at the MGM Grand to make sure it's sensational and makes the splash she's hoping for.''

The report adds that Madonna - who recently released new single 'Medellin' from upcoming album 'Madame X' - is determined to take centre stage and get people talking after the event on Thursday night (02.05.19).

She recently said that her new single - which hasn't been included on the BBC Radio 1 playlist - in part focuses on a time when she was ''naive'' during her early days in the industry and was ''free and pure in [her] expression''.

When asked about her 'Medellin' lyric, ''I took a pill to be naive, to be someone I've never been'', she said: ''What I mean by that line is naive in terms of not caring what people think.

''I feel like when I started my career, as an artist, I was naive.

''There was a good thing about being naive because you don't think about judgement, you don't think about what people are going to say, or think about what you're doing, and you're free and pure in your expression.''