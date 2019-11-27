Madonna wants Lil Nas X to visit her farm so they can write a song about chickens together.
Madonna wants to record a song about chickens with Lil Nas X.
The 'Ray of Light' hitmaker spotted the 'Old Town Road' hitmaker in the audience of her 'Madame X' gig in LA earlier this week and made a beeline for him, where she drank some of his beer and they talked about life on a farm.
Spotting Nas' drink, she said: ''That looks so thirst-quenching, may I have a sip.
''If I drink this, I'll be getting some of your backwash. Kinda sharp, your backwash. Might cut my tongue.''
Nas replied: ''I'm in the presence of a legend, I'm just happy to be here.''
The 61-year-old singer then sang a snippet of 'Old Town Road' and she then asked Nas to visit her.
She said: ''I expect you to show up to my horse farm. I'm going to show you what to do with a horse for real. I'll teach you how to ride, baby.
''And then we can make a song about chickens, because I've got chickens, too.''
Madonna also asked the 20-year-old singer about his career plans.
She said: ''You in here for the short distance or the long distance?''
He replied: ''Long, for sure.''
The 'Material Girl' hitmaker then offered up some advice for Nas, who vowed to take it on board.
She said: ''Work hard. Earn it, baby.''
He said: ''I promise you I will.''
Nas recently revealed he and Billy Ray Cyrus are to record another song together, following the success of 'Old Town Road', which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a record-breaking 19 weeks.
Asked about the often-requested idea of him remixing the country crooner's classic 1992 hit 'Achy Breaky Heart', he said: ''I've been getting that a lot. I'm down. But we're going to make something original, I think, next.''
Billy Ray added: ''I didn't think anything would be at the top like that. But ['Old Town Road'] has been a wild ride.''
After nearly thirty years since his first solo record Mark Lanegan has just released one of his very best and there's not many artists who can claim...
Madonna takes an ambitious approach to the 1936 abdication of Edward VIII, merging the history-making...
After beginning his career with two frenetic crime films (Lock, Stock & Two Smoking Barrels;...
Can it really have been two long years since The Object of My Affection made...
Now I understand why Argentineans wanted Madonna to go home during the filming of Evita!What...
Until director Lee Tamahori blasts right past a perfectly good ending, only to burn a...
Homogenized, sterilized and clearly revised by test-audience scoring, "The Next Best Thing" is a disingenuous,...