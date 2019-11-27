Madonna wants to record a song about chickens with Lil Nas X.

The 'Ray of Light' hitmaker spotted the 'Old Town Road' hitmaker in the audience of her 'Madame X' gig in LA earlier this week and made a beeline for him, where she drank some of his beer and they talked about life on a farm.

Spotting Nas' drink, she said: ''That looks so thirst-quenching, may I have a sip.

''If I drink this, I'll be getting some of your backwash. Kinda sharp, your backwash. Might cut my tongue.''

Nas replied: ''I'm in the presence of a legend, I'm just happy to be here.''

The 61-year-old singer then sang a snippet of 'Old Town Road' and she then asked Nas to visit her.

She said: ''I expect you to show up to my horse farm. I'm going to show you what to do with a horse for real. I'll teach you how to ride, baby.

''And then we can make a song about chickens, because I've got chickens, too.''

Madonna also asked the 20-year-old singer about his career plans.

She said: ''You in here for the short distance or the long distance?''

He replied: ''Long, for sure.''

The 'Material Girl' hitmaker then offered up some advice for Nas, who vowed to take it on board.

She said: ''Work hard. Earn it, baby.''

He said: ''I promise you I will.''

Nas recently revealed he and Billy Ray Cyrus are to record another song together, following the success of 'Old Town Road', which topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart for a record-breaking 19 weeks.

Asked about the often-requested idea of him remixing the country crooner's classic 1992 hit 'Achy Breaky Heart', he said: ''I've been getting that a lot. I'm down. But we're going to make something original, I think, next.''

Billy Ray added: ''I didn't think anything would be at the top like that. But ['Old Town Road'] has been a wild ride.''