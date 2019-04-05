Madonna wants to direct the biopic about her life she previously dismissed.

The Queen of Pop previously branded a script written about her journey by Elyse Hollander called 'Blond Ambition' as a ''disease in our society'' and insisted that she was ''the only one'' who would be able to tell her story.

Taking to Instagram, she previously fumed: ''Nobody knows what I know and what I have seen. Only I can tell my own story. Anyone else who tries is a charlatan and a fool. Looking for instant gratification without doing the work. This is a disease in our society.''

The project was put into development by producer Michael De Luca and Universal Pictures, however the 60-year-old singer wouldn't grant the rights to any of her original songs from early in her career.

Now, however, the cultural icon has decided that she does want a film documenting her rise to fame and, according to the Daily Mail newspaper, she feels if she can't shut the project down, she'd rather ''control it from within and make a film to her specifications.''

This isn't Madonna's first foray into directing, and in 2018 it was announced the 'Like A Prayer' hitmaker would helm a Michaela DePrince biopic called 'Taking Flight'.

The movie - which is based on the 23-year-old ballerina's memoir 'Taking Flight: From War Orphan to Star Ballerina' - follows DePrince's life as an orphan in Sierra Leone and her journey to being a world-renowned dancer.

The production marks Madonna's third time directing a movie after helming the 2008 comedy 'Filth and Wisdom' and 2011's 'W.E.'

The 'Hung Up' hitmaker also produced and wrote the documentary 'I Am Because We Are'.