Madonna has urged Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, not to move to Canada because it's ''so boring there''.

The couple announced in January they would be stepping down as senior members of the Royal Family and said they would be moving to Canada to continue their family life raising nine-month-old son Archie.

But now, 61-year-old singer Madonna has offered to let them stay a her apartment in New York City, because she thinks the area is much more exciting than Canada.

In a video posted to Instagram, she said: ''Don't run off to Canada, it's so boring there. I'll let them sublet my apartment on Central Park West? It's two-bedrooms. It has the best view of Manhattan. Incredible balcony. I think that's going to be a winner, that's the dealbreaker. No, Buckingham Palace has got nothing on CPW.''

And the 'Vogue' hitmaker captioned the clip: ''Do Megan and Prince Harry want to sublet my apartment on Central Park West?? .................. #madamextheatre #thelondonpalladium (sic)''

Madonna is currently completing a string of shows at the London Palladium, but has axed Tuesday's (04.02.20) show, and another on February 11, after suffering multiple injuries that mean she can't perform too many shows back to back without a day of rest in between.

In an announcement shared on social media, Madonna wrote: ''As you all know i have multiple injuries and have had to cancel shows to give myself time to recover. So as not to surprise you i want to let you know ahead of time that I will be cancelling 2 shows- on Feb 4 and Feb 11th at the Palladium in London. because doing 3 shows in a row is too much on my body and in fact my doctors insist i take a day off after every show but i believe can manage if i do 2 shows then I rest! (sic)''

The 'Like A Prayer' hitmaker believes it's a ''miracle'' she can still perform at all, and has said the only way for her to recover is to take the time to ''rest'' in between her shows.

She added: ''Its a miracle i have gotten this far but a-lot has to do with the fact that i do 6 hours of re-hab every day

''3 hours before show and 3 after with multiple therapies. I have also switched to flat shoes and modified difficult. parts of the show. This has helped enormously but i still need to be careful and of course rest is the best medicine (sic)''