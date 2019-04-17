Madonna has unveiled her new single 'Medillín'.

The 60-year-old singer has collaborated with Maluma on the Spanglish track, the first from her brand new album 'Madame X'.

At the beginning of the track, she sings: ''I took a pill and had dream / I went back to my 17 year / Allowed myself to be naïve / To be someone I've never been / I took a sip and had a dream / And I woke up in Medillín / The sun was caressing my skin / Another me could now begin.''

Madonna recently announced her new LP 'Madame X', which will be her first since 2015's 'Rebel Heart' and her 14th studio album in all.

In a video posted to her Instagram account, she shares: ''I decided to call my record Madame X ... Madame X is a secret agent traveling around the world, changing identities, fighting for freedom, bringing light to dark places. She is a cha cha instructor, a professor, a head of state, a housekeeper, an equestrian, a prisoner, a student, a teacher, a nun, a cabaret singer, a saint, a prostitute.''

And posting another two short clips, Madonna captioned them: ''Madame X is a spy in the house of Love ... What song is Madame X playing............ (sic)''

Later this year, Madonna is also set to go on her first world tour in three years.

An industry source said: ''Madonna is really excited about performing her new music and has spared no expense with the production.

''There will be the usual army of dancers, slick lighting and even some pyrotechnics. She might be 60 but she works incredibly hard to keep her body in the best shape possible and plans to show it off in some amazing outfits, so fans can expect an array of dramatic costume changes.''