Madonna is set to go on an intimate theatre tour.

The Queen of Pop will play a string of small theatre shows in support of her upcoming album 'Madame X', and announced the news via a short sketch uploaded to YouTube, which featured herself and DJ Diplo.

In the video - entitled 'Madonna - A Madame X Tour Announcement' - she told Diplo: ''I'm going on a theatre tour. Have you experienced the magic of a theatre? The intimacy of a theatre? I want to have an intimate experience with my fans.''

Whilst Diplo in the sketch thought the idea was ''terrible'', Madonna insisted the small shows would make for a great atmosphere.

She added: ''Look at us, like me and you, together and like ... talking. We're just gonna vibe with each other. We're gonna get close.''

And then speaking directly to the camera, the 'Vogue' hitmaker closed the sketch by saying: ''Madame X is going on tour. A theatre tour.''

In the description for the video, it was then revealed that the tour will begin in September this year, and will include short residencies in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

Madonna will also tour in Europe - including dates at the London Palladium - in 2020, although exact dates for those shows have not yet been announced.

The description read: ''The Madame X Tour will kick off September 12th at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in New York and will feature multiple nights of shows in each city including performances at the Chicago Theatre, The Wiltern in Los Angeles, the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston, The Met Philadelphia and at the Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theatre in 2019. The Madame X Tour will then resume in early 2020 with performances at the Coliseum in Lisbon, the Palladium in London and at the Grand Rex in Paris.''

Madonna's 'Madame X' 2019 tour dates:

SEPT

12 - New York, NY - BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

14 - New York, NY - BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

15 - New York, NY - BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

17 - New York, NY - BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

19 - New York, NY - BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

21 - New York, NY - BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

22 - New York, NY - BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

24 - New York, NY - BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

25 - New York, NY - BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

26 - New York, NY - BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

28 - New York, NY - BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

OCT

01 - New York, NY - BAM Howard Gilman Opera House

15 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

16 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

17 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

21 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre

NOV

12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

14 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

15 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

23 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern