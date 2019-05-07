Madonna is set to go on an intimate theatre tour in support of her upcoming album 'Madame X'.
Madonna is set to go on an intimate theatre tour.
The Queen of Pop will play a string of small theatre shows in support of her upcoming album 'Madame X', and announced the news via a short sketch uploaded to YouTube, which featured herself and DJ Diplo.
In the video - entitled 'Madonna - A Madame X Tour Announcement' - she told Diplo: ''I'm going on a theatre tour. Have you experienced the magic of a theatre? The intimacy of a theatre? I want to have an intimate experience with my fans.''
Whilst Diplo in the sketch thought the idea was ''terrible'', Madonna insisted the small shows would make for a great atmosphere.
She added: ''Look at us, like me and you, together and like ... talking. We're just gonna vibe with each other. We're gonna get close.''
And then speaking directly to the camera, the 'Vogue' hitmaker closed the sketch by saying: ''Madame X is going on tour. A theatre tour.''
In the description for the video, it was then revealed that the tour will begin in September this year, and will include short residencies in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles.
Madonna will also tour in Europe - including dates at the London Palladium - in 2020, although exact dates for those shows have not yet been announced.
The description read: ''The Madame X Tour will kick off September 12th at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House in New York and will feature multiple nights of shows in each city including performances at the Chicago Theatre, The Wiltern in Los Angeles, the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, the Boch Center Wang Theatre in Boston, The Met Philadelphia and at the Fillmore Miami Beach at the Jackie Gleason Theatre in 2019. The Madame X Tour will then resume in early 2020 with performances at the Coliseum in Lisbon, the Palladium in London and at the Grand Rex in Paris.''
Madonna's 'Madame X' 2019 tour dates:
SEPT
12 - New York, NY - BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
14 - New York, NY - BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
15 - New York, NY - BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
17 - New York, NY - BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
19 - New York, NY - BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
21 - New York, NY - BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
22 - New York, NY - BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
24 - New York, NY - BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
25 - New York, NY - BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
26 - New York, NY - BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
28 - New York, NY - BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
OCT
01 - New York, NY - BAM Howard Gilman Opera House
15 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre
16 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre
17 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre
21 - Chicago, IL - Chicago Theatre
NOV
12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
14 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
15 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
17 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
23 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
24 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
Madonna takes an ambitious approach to the 1936 abdication of Edward VIII, merging the history-making...
After beginning his career with two frenetic crime films (Lock, Stock & Two Smoking Barrels;...
Can it really have been two long years since The Object of My Affection made...
Now I understand why Argentineans wanted Madonna to go home during the filming of Evita!What...
Until director Lee Tamahori blasts right past a perfectly good ending, only to burn a...
Homogenized, sterilized and clearly revised by test-audience scoring, "The Next Best Thing" is a disingenuous,...