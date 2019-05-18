Madonna will perform inside a chapel as she recreates her 'Like a Prayer' music video on stage at the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv, Israel. on Saturday night (18.05.19).
Madonna will give an ''unbelievable'' performance at the Eurovision Song Contest inside her own chapel on stage.
The 'Material Girl' hitmaker is hours away from headlining the annual competition in Tel Aviv, and one of the show's hosts Assi Azar has teased what fans can expect from the Queen of Pop's hotly-anticipated headline set.
It's already known that Madonna will give the live debut of new 'Madame X' song 'Future' featuring Migos rapper Quavo, and she is also set to mark the 30th anniversary of 'Like A Prayer' by recreating the iconic 1989 music video.
Speaking to the contest's UK host Graham Norton on his BBC Radio 2 show on Saturday morning (18.05.19), Assi teased: ''I saw the rehearsal yesterday.
''It's an amazing show, what she's doing on the stage. She's literally taking over our entire stage, changing it completely.
''I can say she's literally building a chapel inside our arena in 40 seconds.
''That's the time she has from the moment we get off the stage to the moment she goes on the stage. It's unbelievable.''
'Like a Prayer' marked a turning point in Madonna's pop career, as she transitioned towards a more mature sound, and it also proved to be one of her biggest hits.
But the track also attracted controversy, with critics arguing that the accompanying video featured blasphemous use of Christian imagery.
Meanwhile, Madonna has come fire for agreeing to perform in Israel along with UK broadcasters the BBC, with the likes of Dame Vivienne Westwood, Peter Gabriel and Wolf Alice urging them to ask organisers to move the contest due to human rights concerns in the country via an open letter.
However, the 'Medellin' hitmaker insisted she will ''never stop playing music to suit someone's political agenda''.
She said: ''I'll never stop playing music to suit someone's political agenda, nor will I stop speaking out against violations of human rights, wherever in the world they may be. My heart breaks every time I hear about the innocent lives that are lost in this region and the violence that is so often perpetuated to suit the political goals of people who benefit from this ancient conflict. I hope and pray that we will soon break free from this terrible cycle of destruction and create a new path towards peace.''
The Eurovision Song Contest airs on BBC One from 8pm in the UK.
