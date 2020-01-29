Madonna is ready to kick off the London stint of her 'Madame X' tour on Wednesday (29.01.20) after scrapping the first gig due to injury.

The music icon's first performance in the UK was originally planned for Monday (27.01.20) but was cancelled due to the her health woes but the 'Ray of Light' hitmaker - who previously scrapped two shows in Lisbon after suffering an ankle injury - has reassured fans that she's back to her best and ready to go.

The 'Vogue' singer posted an image on Instagram of herself triumphantly throwing her arms in the air.

She captioned the post: ''Hello London.... We Finally Made It.''

In a further cryptic post, Madonna added: ''Its Time for a little bit of Self Reflection.''

The 61-year-old singer announced the cancellation of the first show over the weekend, telling her fans that she needed to ''listen'' to her body having been ''plagued'' by injuries throughout the tour.

In an email to her fans, she wrote: ''As you all know, I have injuries that have plagued me since the beginning of the tour but I must always listen to my body and put my health first.

''The last thing I want to do is disappoint my fans or compromise the integrity of my show. So I will keep going until I cannot... Thank you again for your understanding.''

Madonna also took to Instagram to plead for forgiveness from her followers.

She wrote: ''Please forgive this unexpected turn of events. Doing my show every night brings me so much joy and to cancel is a kind of punishment for me.

''But the pain I'm in right now is overwhelming and I must rest and follow doctors orders so I can come back stronger and better and continue the Madame X journey with all of you.''

Madonna has previously cancelled dates in New York, Los Angeles, Boston and Miami on the Madame X tour. She will play 14 dates in London before ending the jaunt in Paris in March.