Madonna is set to direct the new Michaela DePrince biopic 'Taking Flight'.

The 59-year-old singer and actress has joined MGM Studios for the upcoming biopic which has reportedly been in development since 2015, according to Variety.

The movie - which is based on the 23-year-old ballerina's memoir 'Taking Flight: From War Orphan to Star Ballerina' - follows DePrince's life as an orphan in Sierra Leone and her journey to being a world-renowned dancer.

Madonna said: ''Michaela's journey resonated with me deeply as both an artist and an activist who understands adversity.

''We have a unique opportunity to shed light on Sierra Leone and let Michaela be the voice for all the orphaned children she grew up beside. I am honour to bring her story to life.''

The film has been penned by 'New Girl' scribe Camilla Blackett and will be produced by Alloy Entertainment's Leslie Morgenstein and Elya Koplovitz Dutton.

Morgenstein said: ''We were immediately awestruck by Michaela's journey and know Madonna's vision and passion for the material will deliver a film that inspires audiences everywhere.''

DePrince was adopted when she was four and taken to America by Elaine and Charles DePrince and was featured in the 2012 ballet documentary 'First Position'.

She later debuted as a professional dancer when she was just 17 in the Joburg Ballet in South Africa and even appeared in Beyonce's 'Lemonade' back in 2016.

MGM production president Jonathan Glickman said: ''We could not be more thrilled that Madonna will bring this remarkable story to the big screen.

''There is no director better suited to tell Michaela's journey with passion and sensitivity, and we cannot wait to bring this film to audiences all around the world.''

The upcoming production marks Madonna's third time directing a movie after helming the 2008 comedy 'Filth and Wisdom' and the 2011 'W.E.' and she also produced and wrote the documentary 'I Am Because We Are'.