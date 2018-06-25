Madonna has reportedly been lined up to headline Glastonbury in 2019.

The legendary music extravaganza is on a break this year to allow the grounds at Worthy Farm in Somerset, South West England, to recover from having thousands of festival-goers on site, but that hasn't stopped organisers Michael and Emily Eavis from working tirelessly to put on a phenomenal line-up that will guarantee to ''drive ticket sales''.

It has been reported that the Queen of Pop is set to take to the world famous Pyramid Stage when the festival returns this time next year.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Preparations are already well under way after they've taken this year off, and Michael and his ­daughter Emily Eavis want to make it better than ever.

''They have always been massive fans of Madonna and know she would put on an unforgettable show.''

The source adds that they wanted to get a female artist to show they can be ''diverse'' after receiving stick in the past for not including many women on the bill.

They added: ''It was really important that they had a diverse line-up for the 2019 festival after criticism of previous ones.

''And with this being a fallow year they want to secure a really big name to drive ticket sales.

''Thanks to all her huge hits, they are convinced that she would be a real crowd pleaser on the Pyramid Stage.''

If the 'Like a Virgin' hitmaker does perform, it will be her first-ever time playing the iconic festival.

However, it's not the first time the Eavis' have tired to bag the 59-year-old music legend.

In 2000 - 18 years ago - Michael revealed his plans to get Madonna on after he was impressed by Courtney Love's band Hole in 1999.

Speaking that year, Michael said: ''I would like to get Madonna, I tell you that, especially with her William Orbit [Madonna's producer] connections.

''I might spend a bit of time working on that actually ... Hole were great last year and I'd be very keen on getting Madonna along to replace her. That's the one to do.''