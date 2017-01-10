The Like A Virgin singer previously directed 2011 movie W.E., a British historical romantic drama which she co-wrote with Alek Keshishian, who previously worked with the star on her 1991 documentary Truth or Dare, and the 2008 indie flick Filth and Wisdom. W.E., which starred Abbie Cornish, Andrea Riseborough, and Oscar Isaac bombed at the box office and was widely panned by critics.

Despite the experience, the singer has excitedly revealed in a new interview with feminist writer Roxane Gay for Harper's Bazaar that she has lined up her next film project, taking on Greer's celebrated novel.

"It touches on a lot of really important topics I've always been invested in or championed—fighting for women's rights, gay rights, civil rights, always fighting for the underdog," Madonna explained to the magazine.

The 58-year-old music icon has written the screenplay for Greer's 2013 New York Times bestseller, which is about a woman who finds herself transported to the other lives she might have lived after undergoing electroshock therapy.

"Why does this book appeal to me? Why did I want to adapt it into a screenplay? Because it touches me on so many levels and it deals with so many important topics. Right now, more than ever, it's an extremely timely story to tell," she responded when asked why she chose this novel to adapt.

While she hasn't enjoyed critical success as a director to date, the Material Girl hitmaker has made several memorable appearances in movies such as A League of Their Own, Who's That Girl, and Desperately Seeking Susan. But for the singer, it remains important to her to push the boundaries of her art, if it's warranted.

"I like pushing the envelope. But I don't like to do it just for the sake of doing it. I don't like to be provocative for the sake of being provocative," she told Roxane.

"I like to be provocative. I like to make people think. I like to touch people's hearts. And if I can do all three of those things in one fell swoop, then I feel like I've really accomplished something."