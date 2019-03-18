Madonna appears to be teasing artwork for a new song or her album.

The 60-year-old Queen of Pop has shared an image of herself cutting up a red apple with a knife on her social media profiles and teased that it's a ''taste of things to come''.

Alongside the photograph of the 'Like a Prayer' hitmaker, who is wearing a red leather glove on one hand and holding the piece of fruit with her left hand, which is covered in rings, including one in the shape of the letter M, Madonna wrote: ''A Taste of things to come............... #music #magic (sic)''

Last month, Madonna revealed that she has recorded a collaboration with Latin star Maluma.

The '4 Minutes' hitmaker hit the studio with the 25-year-old Colombian singer - who has previously recorded songs with the likes of Shakira and Ricky Martin - to work on their collaboration.

Alongside some studio snaps, the 'Like a Virgin' hitmaker wrote on Instagram: ''Cooking up some Fuego (fire) over here. (sic)''

Maluma also shared the images on his profile, and joked in the caption: ''Ms. Crazy & Mr. Safe (sic).''

Madonna commented writing, ''Me Gusta'', which is the Spanish for ''I like it''.

Whilst in another shot of the pair, Maluma hailed the pair ''MA DU MA'' in the caption, and added the middle finger emoji.

The 'Vogue' hitmaker's forthcoming 14th studio album looks set to be her most varied to date, as she previously revealed it's set to feature an all-female orchestra from Portugal.

Earlier this year, Madonna shared a video of Orquestra Batukadeiras PT singing in the studio for an unknown track on the record.

Alongside the Instagram clip, she wrote: ''A prayer at the end of a magical recording session with the @orquestra.batukadeiras.pt So Lucky to have these Amazing Powerful Women on my record. #caboverde #lisbon #music #magic #mirwais @dinodsantiago (sic)''

The 'Vogue' singer is reportedly planning to drop her new album later this year, and fans who snap up a ticket for her first world tour in three years, plotted for late 2019, will also be treated to some of her greatest hits, as well as a collection of her new songs.

A source said previously: ''Of course she'll treat revellers to a few of her classic hits too. She adores performing and loves to see her fans.

''She's hugely professional and always puts on a mind-blowing show. It's going to be the hottest ticket in town.''

Last October, Madonna confirmed she was working on her follow-up to 2015's 'Rebel Heart'.

She said: ''I'm finishing my record, which I'm going to release next year.''

Madonna last hit the road on her 'Rebel Heart Tour', which consisted of 82 dates from September 2015 to March 2016.