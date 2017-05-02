Madonna took rosé wine to the Met Gala.

The 'Hung Up' singer donned an Army-inspired ''Combat Barbie'' look by Moschino designer Jeremy Scott to the annual fashion extravaganza in New York on Monday (01.05.17) evening and her accessories even included a canteen, which she'd filled with a tipple to enjoy on the red carpet.

She joked: ''I am of legal age. I know I look young...

''It's going to be a fun night. As long as I drink the rest of my canteen.''

The 58-year-old singer knew a long time ago she wanted a camouflage gown - which was teamed with long leather fingerless gloves, layers of necklaces and adorned with small chain accoutrements - for the event.

She explained to 'Entertainment Tonight': ''We knew we wanted to go with camouflage from the very start. We started with the flak jacket, and then we worked our way down inside.

''So, you know, we're ready. We're ready to go to fashion war.''

Jeremy added: ''Combat Barbie.''

Earlier this year, Madonna adopted four-year-old twins Estere and Stelle and they are settling in well to their new life.

She said: ''They're great. They also approve of my outfit. It's very important.''

The 'Like a Virgin' singer - who also has kids Lourdes, 20, Rocco, 16, and David and Mercy, both 11 - had hinted at the theme of her dress earlier in the day.

She posted a bare-faced selfie on Instagram as she began her preparations and captioned the picture: ''Pre Met Gala Face Before Getting into Battle Dress i prepare for Combat with MDNA Chrome Clay Mask (sic)''